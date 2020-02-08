Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 93,295 Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.67% of Origin Bancorp worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.53. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,278 shares of company stock worth $558,083 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

