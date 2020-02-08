Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,837 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Omnicell worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9,014.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 267,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $1,646,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

