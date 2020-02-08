Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Steris worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steris by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Steris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steris by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

