Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,782 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Carnival worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Carnival by 4.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

