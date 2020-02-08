Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Bilibili worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

BILI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.82. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

