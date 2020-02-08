Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,131 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 146,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:DKS opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

