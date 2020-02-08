Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $291.58 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $190.63 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.30. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.