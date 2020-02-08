Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 714,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,155,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 158,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.07 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.