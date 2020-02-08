Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 402,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.06.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

