Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

