Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Godaddy worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NYSE GDDY opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $181,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,394.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,785 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

