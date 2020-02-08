Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $49.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

