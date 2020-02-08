Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Yum China worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Yum China stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

