Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Shares of WHR opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

