Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Gold Fields worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $37,052,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 10,182,332 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

