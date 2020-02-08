Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 387.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.00% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $312,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $18.31 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

