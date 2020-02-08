Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Twitter worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Twitter by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

