Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,043 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Autohome worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Autohome by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

