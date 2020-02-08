Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.16 Million Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.82% of Progress Software worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

