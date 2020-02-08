Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.44 Million Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.49% of QAD worth $15,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QAD by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in QAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,290,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,782,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $136,406.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,296,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,071,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,569 shares of company stock worth $2,354,051. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. QAD’s payout ratio is 56.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QADA. Sidoti increased their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

