Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.65 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of United Therapeutics worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $100.52 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.