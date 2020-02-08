Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.72 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

