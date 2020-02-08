Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.79% of PCSB Financial worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PCSB Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PCSB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $19.85 on Friday. PCSB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.35.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCSB. ValuEngine raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

