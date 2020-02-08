Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,596 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Emcor Group worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

