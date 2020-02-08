Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Rayonier worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RYN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

