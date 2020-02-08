Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 364,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,535 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.