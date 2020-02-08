Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,670 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

