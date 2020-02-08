Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,382 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $488,845 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

