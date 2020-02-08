Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 80,556 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.