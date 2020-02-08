Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 364,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,392,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

COG opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

