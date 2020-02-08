Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 111,589 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,589 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Brunswick worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Brunswick by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $2,449,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

