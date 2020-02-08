Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,880 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

