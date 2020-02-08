Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 325,687 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Liberty Property Trust worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

