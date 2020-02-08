Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,555 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of MAXIMUS worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.