Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,190 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,190 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of NeoGenomics worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

