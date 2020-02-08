Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 656,443 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 261,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

