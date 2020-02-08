Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,194 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

RCL opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

