Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Globant worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

