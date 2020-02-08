Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,691 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Assured Guaranty worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 438.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 951.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 54.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $609,111.30. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 342,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,149.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,296,398.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,138 and have sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.