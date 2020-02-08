Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares Dividend of $0.56

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 573,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,518. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

