S. R. Schill & Associates Has $4.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,970 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $911,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 278,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $42.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

