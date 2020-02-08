S. R. Schill & Associates Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,612,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,099,000 after buying an additional 1,332,252 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $19,588,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,795,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $11,303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 477,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,854. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

