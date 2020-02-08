S. R. Schill & Associates Has $8.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,147 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

