S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $2.72 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.91% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 132,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,216. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

