S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $3.58 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.97% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,563.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 31,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,862. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.