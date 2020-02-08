S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.23. 1,572,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.26. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

