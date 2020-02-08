Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) versus Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Critical Contrast

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 11.05% 4.92% 2.15% Hermitage Offshore Services -537.88% -48.39% -12.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.67 $27.68 million $0.17 7.47 Hermitage Offshore Services $18.44 million 1.15 -$197.29 million N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safe Bulkers and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.59%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

