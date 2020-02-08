Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $896,957.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $896,957.00 and approximately $3,545.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.02674094 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.