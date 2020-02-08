SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $589,432.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $589,432.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.01300475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047625 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00216525 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002176 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004408 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

