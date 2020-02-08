Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.50 ($10.36).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, January 27th.

SAFE stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 708.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

