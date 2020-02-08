Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.50 ($10.36).
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, January 27th.
SAFE stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.50) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 557 ($7.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 708.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.